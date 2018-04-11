Dual food quality: a recipe for east-west EU friction

Some political leaders from the EU's centre and east – notably from Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia – have complained that their consumers are being treated as second-rate citizens in what is supposed to be a single European market.
An often-cited example is that fish fingers of a specific brand contained less fish in Slovakia than in Austria. Others included chocolate spread, soft drinks, and even some non-food products like washing detergents.
The implied accusa...
