MEPs probe funding of anti-Jewish book

European Parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering has said no EU money was used to print an anti-Semitic booklet by Polish MEP Maciej Giertych, adding he is "profoundly troubled" by the text and that racism is "against fundamental European values."

The 30-page booklet by Mr Giertych, which carries a prominent European Parliament logo on the front cover, says Jews like to settle "among the rich" and "create their own ghettos." It also speaks of Jewish "biological separation" leading to ...