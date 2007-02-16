Ad
European Parliament: Mr Giertych's book may have used EU funds (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

MEPs probe funding of anti-Jewish book

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering has said no EU money was used to print an anti-Semitic booklet by Polish MEP Maciej Giertych, adding he is "profoundly troubled" by the text and that racism is "against fundamental European values."

The 30-page booklet by Mr Giertych, which carries a prominent European Parliament logo on the front cover, says Jews like to settle "among the rich" and "create their own ghettos." It also speaks of Jewish "biological separation" leading to ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

