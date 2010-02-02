EU president to hold 'intimate' summit in old library

The EU's new president, Herman Van Rompuy, has opted to hold his first EU summit in an old library in order to create an informal atmosphere.

The 11 February meeting is to take place in the 108-year-old Bibliotheque Solvay, situated in a small park between the EU member states' normal meeting venue, the Justus Lipsius building, and the European Parliament complex in Brussels.

The 27 leaders will spend almost the whole day, from 9am until 6pm, alone in the library's wood-panneled ...