Would Dijsselbloem remain Eurogroup president after losing his job as Ducth finance minister? (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Dutch elections raise questions on Eurogroup's chair

by Eric Maurice and Peter Teffer, BRUSSELS, Amsterdam,

After his Labour party's substantial defeat in Wednesday's Dutch elections, Jeroen Dijsselbloem could stand to lose his finance minister portfolio but stay on as president of the Eurogroup.

The issue may be raised at Monday's meeting (20 March) of the eurozone finance ministers. EU officials and ministers are suggesting nobody would push Dijsselbloem out, at least for now.

Negotiations for the next Dutch government have not started and could take weeks, or months, as a multi-party...

