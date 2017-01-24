Fillon promotes pro-Russia views in Berlin

Francois Fillon, the French conservative presidential candidate, challenged Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel on Russia and refugees during a visit to Berlin, as both countries face critical elections later this year.

Fillon met with Merkel in a closed-doors meeting on Monday (23 January) in his first visit to the German capital since he won the centre-right primaries in November.

Afterwards, he held a speech at the conservative think tank, the Konrad Adenauer foundation, where ...