Ad
euobserver
French conservative presidential hopeful Francois Fillon. (Photo: UMP)

Fillon promotes pro-Russia views in Berlin

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Francois Fillon, the French conservative presidential candidate, challenged Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel on Russia and refugees during a visit to Berlin, as both countries face critical elections later this year.

Fillon met with Merkel in a closed-doors meeting on Monday (23 January) in his first visit to the German capital since he won the centre-right primaries in November.

Afterwards, he held a speech at the conservative think tank, the Konrad Adenauer foundation, where ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Germany details its 'Marshall Plan' for Africa
Merkel urges EU to take care of own security
French conservative presidential hopeful Francois Fillon. (Photo: UMP)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections