Obama praises Merkel as 'model' leader

US president Barack Obama has praised German chancellor Angela Merkel as a “model” leader as he prepares to hand the White House to Donald Trump.
Speaking in Berlin on Thursday (17 November), Obama said: “I could not have asked for a steadier, more reliable partner on the world stage.”
He praised her for showing a “humanitarian response” and “compassion” to the mass influx of refugees in Germany, despite it being a “very difficult” political challenge.
He said she led the G...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.