Ad
euobserver
Obama: "If I were German, and I had a vote, I think I’d support her" (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Obama praises Merkel as 'model' leader

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Barack Obama has praised German chancellor Angela Merkel as a “model” leader as he prepares to hand the White House to Donald Trump.

Speaking in Berlin on Thursday (17 November), Obama said: “I could not have asked for a steadier, more reliable partner on the world stage.”

He praised her for showing a “humanitarian response” and “compassion” to the mass influx of refugees in Germany, despite it being a “very difficult” political challenge.

He said she led the G...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Obama warns of Trump-type populism in Europe
Obama and Merkel defend free trade
Obama: "If I were German, and I had a vote, I think I’d support her" (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections