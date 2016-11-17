Obama praises Merkel as 'model' leader

US president Barack Obama has praised German chancellor Angela Merkel as a “model” leader as he prepares to hand the White House to Donald Trump.

Speaking in Berlin on Thursday (17 November), Obama said: “I could not have asked for a steadier, more reliable partner on the world stage.”

He praised her for showing a “humanitarian response” and “compassion” to the mass influx of refugees in Germany, despite it being a “very difficult” political challenge.

He said she led the G...