Member states are waiting for the thumbs up from parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Member states agree diplomatic service outline

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Member states on Monday (26 April) reached political agreement on the future shape of the EU's new diplomatic service, with the parliament seen as the biggest remaining obstacle to a formal go-ahead.

Announcing the breakthrough after lengthy negotiations, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said "Europe needs an External Action Service because it will help us to build a distinct 21st century European response."

"[The service] will bring together in a joined-up way our respons...

EU Political
EU Political
