Iceland's centre-left to form new government

Iceland's president Olafur Ragnar Grimsson has asked the country's Social Democrat party to set up a new government, following the collapse of the previous conservative-led coalition on Monday (26 January).
The new government - which ends an almost 20-year period of rightwing rule in Iceland - is also likely to involve the Left Green Party, newswires report.
It will lead the country until early elections expected to take place in May.
Ingibjorg Gisladottir, the Social Democr...
