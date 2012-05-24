Ad
euobserver
Francois Hollande had a lengthy introduction to an EU summit (Photo: Francois Hollande)

French president bemused by lengthy EU summit

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

At his first ever EU summit, French President Hollande scored a victory of sorts by managing to get eurobonds - previously a taboo topic - discussed around the table.

At around 1am in the morning, the socialist leader - whose views on spurring economic growth have altered the nature of the policy debate in Europe - appeared before press for 45 minutes, in sharp contrast to German leader Angela Merkel who gave a short statement and took two questions.

Summing up the meeting, whic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Merkel and Hollande to 'let off steam' at EU summit
Francois Hollande had a lengthy introduction to an EU summit (Photo: Francois Hollande)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections