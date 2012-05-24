French president bemused by lengthy EU summit

At his first ever EU summit, French President Hollande scored a victory of sorts by managing to get eurobonds - previously a taboo topic - discussed around the table.

At around 1am in the morning, the socialist leader - whose views on spurring economic growth have altered the nature of the policy debate in Europe - appeared before press for 45 minutes, in sharp contrast to German leader Angela Merkel who gave a short statement and took two questions.

Summing up the meeting, whic...