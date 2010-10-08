Ethics committee forces resignation of ex-commissioner from investment bank

Ex-commissioner Charlie McCreevy has been forced to resign from a UK investment bank's executive board after a European Commission ethics committee raised concerns over a possible conflict of interest.
It is the first time the ethics committee, regularly criticised by anti-corruption watchdogs as a soft touch, has netted itself a scalp of a former commissioner.
In a brief statement issued on Thursday night, NBNK Investments announced Mr McCreevy's resignation: "Following a dialogu...
