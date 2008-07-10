Ad
The European Commission HQ in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Sarkozy backs Barroso for second go as EU commission president

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has backed Jose Manuel Barroso to be president of the European Commission for a second term.

Mr Sarkozy, who has just taken on the EU's six month presidency, told a joint press conference with Mr Barroso: "If the question is 'Do I have a candidate?', the answer is 'Yes'. If the question is 'Is he sitting at the same table as me?', the answer is also 'Yes'."

Sitting at the same podium in Strasbourg on Thursday (10 July), European Parliament Presiden...

