Italy forms coalition government amid economic tension

Italian leader Enrico Letta's team of ministers is set to be approved by parliament on Monday (29 April), amid warnings that Rome may have to seek financial aid from the European Central Bank (ECB)

The 46-year old Prime Minister formed his coalition cabinet on Sunday, ending two months of political deadlock after inconclusive elections in February.

Comprising of ministers from both the centre-left and the centre-right party of former leader Silvio Berlusconi, the cabinet also inc...