International envoy expresses concern over Bosnia

The international community's high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Miroslav Lajcak, has expressed concerns over the "deteriorating" political situation in the country, amid calls for secession from segments of Republika Srpska – Bosnia's Serb entity.

"It is worrying that the positive constructive atmosphere [in Bosnia] which led to the initialing of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement [with the EU at the end of last year] is deteriorating so quickly", Mr Lajcak told jo...