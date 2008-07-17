Ad
Many ring-tone websites are misleading consumers on costs, the commission has found. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to crack down on ringtone swindles

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission will on Thursday (17 July) announce that it will launch inquiries into ringtone websites across Europe, as a result of an initial investigation that found that many are tricking consumers into expensive subscriptions when they thought they were downloading a single ringtone for free.

It has checked some 500 websites offering mobile phone services such as ringtones and wallpapers - images to be displayed on-screen - in all EU states as well as Norway and Iceland, ...

