The rise of anti-EU parties and the crisis of confidence

There was relative economic calm in 2013 after the euro's existential crisis of the previous year, but a different type of crisis started to emerge: rising anti-EU sentiment and collapsing political confidence.

Across the European Union, politicians have realised they can no longer dismiss parties which fundamentally dislike the EU as mere fringe movements.

Far-right, nationalist or anti-EU parties are expected to scoop a record number of seats in the European Parliament elections...