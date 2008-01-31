Ad
euobserver
The vote is due late on Thursday afternoon (Photo: European Commission)

Internal row in Slovakia threatens EU treaty

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

European Parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering has called on Slovakia to act responsibly, as the country locked in internal bickering is heading for a crucial vote on the EU's hard-fought Lisbon Treaty on Thursday evening.

"I call on all respective politicians in Slovakia to realise their enormous political responsibility," Mr Poettering said at the beginning of the parliament's plenary session on Wednesday (30 January).

A similar message came from the parliament's two leadi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The vote is due late on Thursday afternoon (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections