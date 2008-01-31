Internal row in Slovakia threatens EU treaty

European Parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering has called on Slovakia to act responsibly, as the country locked in internal bickering is heading for a crucial vote on the EU's hard-fought Lisbon Treaty on Thursday evening.

"I call on all respective politicians in Slovakia to realise their enormous political responsibility," Mr Poettering said at the beginning of the parliament's plenary session on Wednesday (30 January).

A similar message came from the parliament's two leadi...