Greek finance minister Tsakalotos (c): 'There was white smoke' (Photo: Council of the EU)

Deal on Greece paves way for debt relief talks

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Greece and its international creditors have agreed a “technical deal” that allows them to move on to discussions about debt relief, finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday (2 May).

“The negotiations for a technical deal were concluded on all issues,” he said, adding that “the way has now been paved for debt relief talks”.

The deal includes a promise by Greece to cut pensions and increase taxes, in exchange for permission to give rent subsidies and increase child support...

