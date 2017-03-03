Ad
Tukrish ministers are holding rallies in Germany to gather support for Erdogan's reforms (Photo: Andreas Trojak)

German-Turkish tensions rise over cancelled campaign events

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Turkey has summoned the German ambassador in Ankara on Thursday (2 March) to protest over cancellations of campaign events in Germany aimed at rallying support for president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's controversial constitutional reform.

Turkish justice minister Bekir Bozdag was due to urge Turkish expats in Gaggenau to support reforms expanding Erdogan's powers.

The municipality of Gaggenau cancelled the event mere hours before it took place, saying there was not enough space to ho...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Tukrish ministers are holding rallies in Germany to gather support for Erdogan's reforms (Photo: Andreas Trojak)

