Ad
euobserver
Joksimovic (r): French and German elections "will have an impact on the negotiation process" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Serb minister love-bombs EU

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and Serbia have moved a step closer despite regional and geopolitical tensions in the Western Balkans.

Ministers from both sides began talks on Serbia’s alignment to EU norms in education and culture at an event in Brussels on Monday (27 February).

Serbia is now in negotiations on eight out of 35 chapters in the EU accession rulebook.

Malta's deputy prime minister Louis Grech, speaking for the Maltese EU presidency, said there was also “progress” in three other area...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
EU warned of Russian 'peril' in Western Balkans
Russia courts Serbia amid EU dispute
Fighter jet deal showcases Russia-Serbia ties
Joksimovic (r): French and German elections "will have an impact on the negotiation process" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections