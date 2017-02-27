Serb minister love-bombs EU

The EU and Serbia have moved a step closer despite regional and geopolitical tensions in the Western Balkans.

Ministers from both sides began talks on Serbia’s alignment to EU norms in education and culture at an event in Brussels on Monday (27 February).

Serbia is now in negotiations on eight out of 35 chapters in the EU accession rulebook.

Malta's deputy prime minister Louis Grech, speaking for the Maltese EU presidency, said there was also “progress” in three other area...