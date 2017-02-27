Serb minister love-bombs EU

The EU and Serbia have moved a step closer despite regional and geopolitical tensions in the Western Balkans.
Ministers from both sides began talks on Serbia’s alignment to EU norms in education and culture at an event in Brussels on Monday (27 February).
Serbia is now in negotiations on eight out of 35 chapters in the EU accession rulebook.
Malta's deputy prime minister Louis Grech, speaking for the Maltese EU presidency, said there was also “progress” in three other area...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
