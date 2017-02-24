Malta to push for LGBTI rights in troubled times

Malta has become an unlikely champion for the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Europe.

This Catholic bastion, where legal abortion is banned and divorce was allowed only in 2011, three years ago voted for a civil union act granting same-sex partners equal rights and privileges as married couples.

A year later, the same Labour government of Joseph Muscat passed a law establishing basic rights for transsexual and intersex peop...