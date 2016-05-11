MEPs: China is not a market economy

MEPs from all political sides argued on Tuesday (10 May) that China should not be granted market economy status, because it would make it more difficult for the EU to protect itself from Chinese dumping of goods.

Lawmakers said China did not qualify for the status because it is subsidising businesses, is not transparent about state aid and offers low export prices that are not determined by the rules of supply and demand.

“The group of socialists and democrats is opposed to reco...