Deficit ceilings are not political toys

On 27 October, EUObserver reported on European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s plan to correct deficit ceilings for member states’ spending on refugees.
In his speech for the European Parliament, Juncker promised to stretch the 3 percent deficit ceiling – as established in the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) – for countries which make a “huge effort” sheltering immigrants.
Although this measure might work to stimulate...
