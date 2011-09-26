Ad
EU budget negotiations are always difficult - perhaps even more so this time round (Photo: aranjuez1404)

EU parliament reminds governments of new budget powers

by Honor Mahony,

As member-state wrangling over the next multi-annual budget gets underway, parliament is keen to remind governments that the time-honoured tradition of sleepy-eyed leaders announcing a deal within spitting distance of the deadline will no longer be possible.

Under the Lisbon Treaty rules, in place since late 2009, the parliament has for the first time the right to approve the seven-year budget, with the next phase running from 2014 to 2020.

