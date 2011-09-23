Ad
euobserver
Access to a lawyer during the entire arrest procedure is seen as too expensive by some EU countries (Photo: banspy)

Five EU countries oppose new rights on access to lawyers

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Belgium, France, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands are opposing a European Commission proposal to extend the right to a lawyer for the entire period a suspect is held in police custody, citing rising costs and concerns that criminal procedures may be compromised.

In a joint letter sent ahead of a meeting of justice ministers on Friday (23 September) the five countries claim the proposal would create "substantial difficulties" for investigations, which could be slowed down by having to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Brussels to beef up EU criminal policy
Access to a lawyer during the entire arrest procedure is seen as too expensive by some EU countries (Photo: banspy)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections