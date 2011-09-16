Ad
Social media and Google searches are collecting troves of private data (Photo: respres)

US lawmakers shun EU model on data privacy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

US lawmakers dealing with data privacy on Thursday (15 September) said their legislation needs to be improved but warned against following the EU model, which in their view has a "sporadic and inconsistent enforcement."

Looking at the 'burden' of EU data privacy laws on US companies, representatives dealing with trade and commerce in the US Congress said that America's legislation needs to be upgraded to better protect against identity theft and security breaches, but that government h...

