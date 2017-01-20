Ad
Research of genetically engineering cassava will increase the crop's yield. (Photo: Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency)

GMO opt-out plan remains in waiting room

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A proposal to give member states the power to ban the use of genetically modified ingredients in food will likely stay stuck in a legislative limbo for several months.

The Maltese presidency has not planned the proposal to be discussed by agriculture ministers, whose approval is required for the plan to become law.

Malta holds the rotating presidency of the council, where national governments meet, until 30 June 2017.

A source close to the presidency said, “there is quite s...

