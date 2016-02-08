EU watchdog raises alarm on tobacco lobbying

The European Commission is refusing to curb lobbying by tobacco firms in its ranks by not fully applying UN transparency rules, says an EU watchdog.

The EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said on Monday (8 February) that the Brussels-executive ditched her recommendations to publish online all details - including the minutes - of meetings with tobacco lobbyists or their legal representatives.

"This is a missed opportunity by the Juncker Commission to show global leadership in the vital ar...