Austrian city wins EU disability award amid gloom over social cuts

In a faint note of optimism at a gloomy conference in Brussels on the effects the crisis is having on the lives of people with disabilities, the Austrian city of Salzburg on Thursday (1 December) was declared the most accessible in the European Union.

“Your fellow citizens are lucky to live in your city,” said EU justice and fundamental rights commissioner Viviane Reding, who handed out the award to Mayor Heinz Schaden.

"I am surprised and happy about winning this award,” he said,...