Dutch far-right poised to govern with 'potential Wilders puppet' as PM

The far-right now looks poised to govern in the Netherlands — with a draft coalition agreement reached on Wednesday afternoon (15 May).
Prospective coalition partners led by Geert Wilders' far-right Party of Freedom (PVV), centre-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and New Social Contract (NSC), and agrarian populist party Farmer Citizen Movem...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
