Belgium unveils budget deal under EU, market pressure

Belgium may finally have a government after 530 days without one. While coalition talks have dragged on for months, a shock cut to the country's credit rating suddenly spurred agreement on a budget for 2012 in less than 24 hours, with government negotiators adding that the stalemate over building a workable coalition could be over as early as next week.

"There are several areas we need to work on and we think we can do it in a short time. I hope that we can have a new full government by...