euobserver
The former ECB official is now set to lead the government (Photo: Maciej Janiec)

Ex-ECB man to be new Greek PM

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Former vice-president of the European Central Bank, Lucas Papademos is set to be named the new, technocrat prime minister of Greece, a changeover demanded by the EU and IMF.

A senior Greek source confirmed to EUobserver that the name has all but been agreed, although Papademos is demanding a longer term in office than the current administration of George Papandreou favours and much longer than the six-week caretaker government that the opposition conservatives have demanded.

