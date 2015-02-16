Anti-euro party enters Hamburg state parliament

Anti-euro party Alternative fuer Deutschland on Sunday for the first time entered a state parliament in the western part of Germany, continuing its push into the political mainstream.

With 6.1 percent of the votes in elections for the state parliament of Hamburg, the two-year-old party secured an important symbolic victory, as well as representation in the second largest city of the country.

Hans-Olaf Henkel, member of the European Parliament for Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD)...