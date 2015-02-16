Ad
euobserver
Hamburg's city hall houses the city state's parliament, which will now include AfD representatives (Photo: Orhan Ünlü)

Anti-euro party enters Hamburg state parliament

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Anti-euro party Alternative fuer Deutschland on Sunday for the first time entered a state parliament in the western part of Germany, continuing its push into the political mainstream.

With 6.1 percent of the votes in elections for the state parliament of Hamburg, the two-year-old party secured an important symbolic victory, as well as representation in the second largest city of the country.

Hans-Olaf Henkel, member of the European Parliament for Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD)...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU's mainstream parties challenged in 2015 elections
Hamburg's city hall houses the city state's parliament, which will now include AfD representatives (Photo: Orhan Ünlü)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections