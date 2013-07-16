'EU clock is ticking,' Iceland told

The EU Tuesday (16 July) told Iceland it is not going to wait around forever while the island weighs up whether it is worth joining the bloc.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said that the decision to open membership negotiations with Iceland was still "valid." But he added: "The clock is ticking. It is in the interests of all that this decision is taken without further delay."

He urged Iceland to make a decision on EU membership that "is taken on the basis of pro...