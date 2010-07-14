French National Assembly bans burqa

France has taken a major step toward becoming the second country in Europe to ban the burqa.

In a 335-to-one vote in favour of the bill in the 557-seat National Assembly, deputies ignored critics' charges that the legislation targets Muslims and endorsed plans to fine women for choosing to cover their face.

Under the rules, which must be backed by the Senate in September before passing into force, women will be banned from wearing a full face veil such as the burqa or niqab in pub...