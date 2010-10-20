Ad
euobserver
The situation for journalists in Europe has worsened (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Greece plummets in press freedom ranking

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

More than half of the EU's 27 countries score badly in the annual press freedom index carried out by the Paris-based NGO Reporters without Borders - a negative trend compared to previous years, even though three EU members are the freest places in the world in which to be a journalist.

"It is disturbing to see several European Union member countries continuing to fall in the index. If it does not pull itself together, the EU risks losing its position as world leader in respect for human...

Tags

