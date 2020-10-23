Ad
Women demonstrating against the previous attempt in 2016 to restriction abortions in Poland (Photo: Grzegorz Żukowski)

Polish court effectively bans legal abortions

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Polish constitutional tribunal on Thursday (22 October) ruled that abortions for foetal abnormalities violate the constitution - effectively imposing a near-total ban on legal abortions in the country.

Poland already had one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, allowing the termination of the pregnancy only in cases of foetal defects, a threat to the woman's health, or in the case of incest or rape.

In effect, the majority of legal abortions, 1,074 of 1,100 perfo...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

