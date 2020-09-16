Ad
One impact assessment concluded it was 'economically feasible and beneficial' to increase the EU's 2030 emission-reduction target (Photo: European Parliament)

EU's new 2030 climate target slammed on 'accounting trick'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will on Wednesday (16 September) present the EU's new updated climate-target plan - calling for an emission-reduction target of at least 55 percent by 2030 in her first State of the Union speech.

Her move comes after an impact assessment, part of the climate law in March, concluded it was "economically feasible and beneficial for Europe" to increase the existing 2030 ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

