Ad
euobserver
One of the fastest-growing social media platforms worldwide, TikTok is home to silly memes, celebrity videos, and trenchant political satire alike - on US politicians, that is

And now some questions for China's TikTok

EU & the World
Digital
Opinion
by Kristine Berzina, Nad'a Kovalcikova and Lindsay Gorman, Brussels/Washington,

In a week of firsts last week, a high-level European Commission communication named China as responsible for targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns around Covid-19.

In parallel, the most globally successful video sharing platform owned by a Chinese company – TikTok – signed onto the EU's Code ...

EU & the WorldDigitalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kristine Berzina is a senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy in German Marshall Fund Brussels office. Nad'a Kovalcikova is program manager, Lindsay Gorman is a Washington-based fellow.

Related articles

China's cat-and mouse game blocking web content no model for EU
Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content
EU: China, Russia responsible for Covid-19 disinformation
Hong Kong - when the Chinese Dream became a nightmare
One of the fastest-growing social media platforms worldwide, TikTok is home to silly memes, celebrity videos, and trenchant political satire alike - on US politicians, that is

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalOpinion

Author Bio

Kristine Berzina is a senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy in German Marshall Fund Brussels office. Nad'a Kovalcikova is program manager, Lindsay Gorman is a Washington-based fellow.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections