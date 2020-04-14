Ad
Concerns over the abuse of surveillance power by some countries has even been highlighted by the World Health Organization itself (Photo: Book Catalog)

Analysis

Coronavirus: Are we trading privacy for security?

Digital
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The response of EU countries to the coronavirus outbreak has prompted unprecedented levels of surveillance, data exploitation, and misinformation.

Data collection can be essential to understand and respond to the Covid-19 emergency, but creating such digital surveillance risks failure and adverse side-effects.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, digital rights defenders warned that collecting massive volumes of citizens' data can lead to an increase in state digital sur...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Concerns over the abuse of surveillance power by some countries has even been highlighted by the World Health Organization itself (Photo: Book Catalog)

