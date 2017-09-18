Dieselgate 'omerta' banned EU experts from speaking to press

Scientists working for the emissions laboratory at the EU's Joint Research Centre (JRC) were not allowed to discuss Dieselgate with the press, two anonymous sources close to the institute told EUobserver.

"When the scandal broke, there was an omerta within the JRC," one of the sources said. "No one was allowed to answer questions from journalists."

Two years ago on Monday (18 September), US authorities announced that Volkswagen had equipped diesel vehicles with software that allow...