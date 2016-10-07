Ad
The Joint Research Centre developed a portable emissions measurement system, which, De Santi said, 'is now being used everywhere in the world' (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU science director: My reshuffle during Dieselgate was ill-timed

by Peter Teffer, Ispra, Italy,

One of the key experts on vehicle emissions said on Thursday (6 October) he was not removed from his post at the EU's science body against his will, but did say the timing was “quite strange”.

Giovanni De Santi had been director of the Institute for Energy and Transport, at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), until 1 July this year.

As director, he oversaw the JRC's development of a system to measure passenger car emissions on the road.

He told EUobserver...

