EU parliament chief censors report criticising his actions

European Parliament President Martin Schulz removed a paragraph critical of his stewardship in a key committee report set for debate late on Wednesday (2 April).
“He used his prerogatives to take out one paragraph in the European Parliament’s discharge report,” said Belgian Green MEP Bart Staes.
The deleted paragraph criticised the centre-left President for delaying the work of the budgetary control committee.
“To my knowledge, it [an EP president removing a paragraph] neve...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
