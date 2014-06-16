Former farm minister eyed as Spain's next EU commissioner

Spain has not yet formally decided who will be the country's next EU commissioner but all eyes are on conservative MEP and former agriculture minister Miguel Arias Canete who became famous abroad for a sexist remark he made during the European Parliament (EP) election campaign.

Canete had excused his inferior performance in a television debate between him – as the head candidate for Partido Popular – and the socialist head candidate Elena Valenciano by saying: "If you abuse your intelle...