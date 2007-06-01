EU welcomes capture of Mladic aide

Brussels has welcomed news of the capture of Zdravko Tolimir - the third most-wanted Balkan war crimes suspect and close aide of fugitive general Ratko Mladic - with Serbia hoping its role in the operation will secure early resumption of EU integration talks.

Bosnian Serb authorities and the Hague tribunal for war crimes in former Yugoslavia, the ICTY, confirmed on late Thursday (31 May) the arrest of Mr Tolimir, 59, who stands accused of taking part in crimes against humanity during th...