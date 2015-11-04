Ad
euobserver
'Ponta is giving up his mandate. Someone needs to assume responsibility for what has happened' (Photo: Partidul Social Democrat)

Romanian anti-corruption protests bring down PM

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Romanian PM Victor Ponta has promised to resign amid mass anti-corruption protests linked to a deadly nightclub fire.

"Ponta is giving up his mandate. Someone needs to assume responsibility for what has happened," Liviu Dragnea, the head of the PM’s Social Democratic Party said on Wednesday (4 November), according to the Reuters news agency.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Bucharest on Tuesday evening in a popular movement which transformed a nightclub tragedy into a revolt ag...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Romania's PM in corruption and money laundering charges
Romania: Cleaning up needs stamina
'Ponta is giving up his mandate. Someone needs to assume responsibility for what has happened' (Photo: Partidul Social Democrat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections