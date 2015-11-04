Romanian anti-corruption protests bring down PM

Romanian PM Victor Ponta has promised to resign amid mass anti-corruption protests linked to a deadly nightclub fire.

"Ponta is giving up his mandate. Someone needs to assume responsibility for what has happened," Liviu Dragnea, the head of the PM’s Social Democratic Party said on Wednesday (4 November), according to the Reuters news agency.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Bucharest on Tuesday evening in a popular movement which transformed a nightclub tragedy into a revolt ag...