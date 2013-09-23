Ad
euobserver
German elections - all about personalities in the end (Photo: Dennis Skley)

Analysis

Why did Germans vote for Merkel, again?

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

One of the myths of German politics is that parties and their political platforms matter more than personalities.

The electoral system is mixed - a direct vote for a local MP and a vote for the preferred party. But neither chancellor nor president are elected directly. It is all party politics.

If anything, that myth was debunked on Sunday. The Christian-Democratic Union and its sister party from Bavaria, the Christian-Social Union, had one word as their political platform: Merke...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Merkel celebrates 'super result' in German vote
Merkel: No need to change Europe policy
German elections - all about personalities in the end (Photo: Dennis Skley)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections