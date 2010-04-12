Dutch parties plan to cut EU budget contribution

The Dutch conservative-liberal party, the VVD, wants the Netherlands to cut its contribution to the EU budget by almost half in a move popular with voters.
The policy was unveiled in the party's draft election manifesto out on Friday (9 April), with the Netherlands due to go to the urns on 9 June.
The VVD envisages an overall reduction of €20 billion in government spending over the next four years in reaction to the economic crisis. Part of the saving would come from paying €2 bi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
