Dutch parties plan to cut EU budget contribution

The Dutch conservative-liberal party, the VVD, wants the Netherlands to cut its contribution to the EU budget by almost half in a move popular with voters.

The policy was unveiled in the party's draft election manifesto out on Friday (9 April), with the Netherlands due to go to the urns on 9 June.

The VVD envisages an overall reduction of €20 billion in government spending over the next four years in reaction to the economic crisis. Part of the saving would come from paying €2 bi...