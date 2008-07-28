Ad
euobserver
"We will work day and night to become a member of the European Union and NATO," says Macedonia's premier. (Photo: American Embassy in Skopje)

Pro-EU government takes power in Macedonia

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Macedonian parliament on Saturday (26 July) approved the country's new government led by prime minister Nikola Gruevski and pledged to do its utmost to speed up Macedonia's EU integration.

Mr Gruevski's centre-right VMRO-DPMNE party won 63 seats in the June parliamentary elections, while the Social Democratic Union got 27, and the main parties representing the country's ethnic Albanians – the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) and the Democratic Party for Albanians (DPA) – won 1...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Greece flexes muscles in Macedonia name spat
"We will work day and night to become a member of the European Union and NATO," says Macedonia's premier. (Photo: American Embassy in Skopje)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections