Pro-EU government takes power in Macedonia

The Macedonian parliament on Saturday (26 July) approved the country's new government led by prime minister Nikola Gruevski and pledged to do its utmost to speed up Macedonia's EU integration.

Mr Gruevski's centre-right VMRO-DPMNE party won 63 seats in the June parliamentary elections, while the Social Democratic Union got 27, and the main parties representing the country's ethnic Albanians – the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) and the Democratic Party for Albanians (DPA) – won 1...