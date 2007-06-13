Ad
euobserver
The EU has obliged itself to eventually take in all the Western Balkan states (Photo: European Commission)

Serbia aims to be EU 'candidate' in 2008

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia aims to achieve official EU entry "candidate" status in 2008 after resuming EU integration talks this week, but an international rift on the status of Kosovo and the fact several war crimes suspects remain at large is keeping optimism in check.

"It's good to be back," Serb deputy prime minister and lead SAA negotiator Bozidar Djelic said in Brussels on Wednesday (13 June). "We will do our best to initial the SAA [Stability and Association Agreement] in the next few months...achi...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

