Serbia aims to be EU 'candidate' in 2008

Serbia aims to achieve official EU entry "candidate" status in 2008 after resuming EU integration talks this week, but an international rift on the status of Kosovo and the fact several war crimes suspects remain at large is keeping optimism in check.

"It's good to be back," Serb deputy prime minister and lead SAA negotiator Bozidar Djelic said in Brussels on Wednesday (13 June). "We will do our best to initial the SAA [Stability and Association Agreement] in the next few months...achi...