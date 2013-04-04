Ad
Francois Hollande is struggling to put a lid on the scandal (Photo: Francois Hollande)

France in turmoil over tax-dodging minister

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

France's ongoing scandal over its tax-evading budget minister is threatening to engulf Francois Hollande's government, raising questions about who knew what and what it means for a President who came to power promising an "irreproachable republic."

Jerome Cahuzac, now resigned, dealt a body blow to the Socialist administration after admitting he lied to the president, to parliament and to the public about having an offshore account.

It eventually turned out that Cahuzac, who had c...

